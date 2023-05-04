SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Sandy Police Department.

Sgt. Greg Moffit reports that, at about 1:05 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling north near 8600 S State Street when it tried to make a left turn and was hit by a pickup truck traveling south.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, Moffit said. The driver of the pickup reportedly did not sustain any physical injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Moffit said.

Witnesses reportedly told Sandy Police that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, Moffit said.

State Street will be closed in both directions from 8640 South to 8400 South until the scene is cleared.