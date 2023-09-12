DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Draper crash early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Lehi and Bluffdale police reportedly attempted to stop the motorcyclist just after midnight, but she allegedly fled. Officers ended the pursuit in the interest of public safety and put out an “attempt to locate” to nearby police departments.

Draper Police were out on an alarm call and noticed a bike down on the road near 13700 South and Minuteman Drive. Upon closure inspection, police found the woman lying nearby. Draper police said first responders began life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful.

Police believe the 18-year-old woman had difficulty making a 90-degree turn along Minuteman Drive and crashed. She was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The woman’s family has been notified, according to Draper Police Department, but her identity has been withheld pending an initial investigation by the major accidents team.