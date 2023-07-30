WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on SR-189 on Saturday, July 29, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

At 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was heading southbound on SR-189 approaching the curve near Wallsburg, DPS stated.

Officials said a white Prius was stopped at the stop sign on Main Canyon Rd. When the Prius went across SR-189 to a Deer Creek Day Use Area, it was struck by the motorcycle.

DPS stated that the Prius was in the far right lane of the southbound lanes of SR-189 at the time of the crash. The motorcycle reportedly hit the right rear corner of the Prius.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, officials said. The two individuals in the Prius were uninjured in the crash.

“Impairment is not suspected, but speed is being investigated,” DPS stated.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

No further information is currently available.