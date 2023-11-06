OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon after being hit by a truck in Ogden, according to Ogden Police.

On Nov. 6, at 2:45 p.m., a man was driving a truck southbound in the 2000 block of Lincoln Ave. He reportedly came to a stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and 21st St.

At the same time, police said a motorcyclist, identified as a 64-year-old man, was heading eastbound in the 100 block of 21st St. and entered the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and 21st St.

The man driving the truck did not see the motorcyclist, police said, and entered the intersection, striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man reportedly passed away at the hospital due to his injuries.

“There is no impairment suspected at this time,” police said.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.