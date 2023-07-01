WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed in Weber Co. on Saturday, July 1 after crashing into the concrete barrier on I-15, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading northbound on I-15 near milepost 343 in Weber Co.

DPS states the driver hit the center concrete barrier, causing them to be thrown from the motorcycle over the concrete median into the opposite, southbound lanes.

The driver was reportedly hit by multiple oncoming vehicles and was killed in the accident.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 were closed for at least four hours following the crash. Northbound traffic reopened at around 6 a.m., while southbound traffic reopened at around 7 a.m.

This incident is currently under investigation.