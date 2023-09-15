SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sept. 15, according to Taylorsville Police.

Authorities say a truck was turning into the CVS on 4100 S and Redwood Road when a motorcycle traveling westbound crashed into the truck around 6:40 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident and believe speed was a factor in the crash. They said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Taylorsville Sgt. Amanda Marriott reminded the public to look out for motorcycles and “first and foremost always wear your safety gear” such as a helmet and pads.

Officers from West Valley City, Taylorsville, and Salt Lake City were present at the scene. The street is on the border of the West Valley City and Taylorsville jurisdictions, according to authorities.