WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The West Valley Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle accident shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, according to police.

A motorcyclist was traveling westbound near 4100 South and 4400 West when officials say he collided with a sedan. The motorcyclist, an adult male, died in the collision. The occupants of the sedan were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is no further information at this time.