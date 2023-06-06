SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A motorcycle rider died in Salt Lake City on Monday night after police believe he crashed into a U-turning car.

The rider has been identified by Salt Lake City Police as Theodor Butcher, 56.

SLCPD said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, June 5, near the intersection of 2nd South and 5600 West. A preliminary investigation led police to believe Butcher was driving southbound on 5600 West and a northbound Tesla made a U-Turn in front of him.

First responders from the Salt Lake City Fire Department started life-saving efforts on Butcher, but he died on the scene.

Police said the 27-year-old driver of the Tesla remained on the scene and is cooperating with their investigation. No arrests or citations have reportedly been made.

Salt Lake City Police said this is the fifth traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023. The crash also continues a trend of motorcycle-related crashes across Utah as temperatures continue to warm up.

Last Thursday, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a pick-up truck. Another motorcyclist in Murray died due to “extremely critical” injuries on Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a car on State Street. In Southern Utah, a motorcyclist was rescued over Memorial Day weekend after being found 60 feet from the road.

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation said drivers and riders should be aware of their surroundings while on the road. Drivers of larger vehicles should take an extra moment to look for motorcycles, whether when changing lanes or turning at intersections as motorcycles can easily hide in blind spots.