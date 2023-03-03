EDITOR’S NOTE: A lawsuit only tells one side of a story.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — The mother of the man killed in a shooting involving Farmington Police on Wednesday claimed she was a “sovereign” citizen in a September 2022 lawsuit against the police.

It remains unclear if Chase Allan, 25 — the man killed in Wednesday’s shooting — also considered himself a sovereign citizen. People who consider themselves sovereign citizens believe they are not under the jurisdiction of local, state, and/or federal laws, meaning they believe themselves to be immune from many charges.

Chase Allan was stopped by police on Wednesday, March 1, for allegedly driving without a license plate. Officers described Chase Allan as being non-compliant before shots were fired, fatally injuring him. Police have not stated whether Chase Allan had a weapon at the time of the stop or not or what led to the shooting.

Chase Allan’s mother, Diane Killian Allan, sued Farmington Police in U.S. District Court last September after being pulled over by police in April 2022 for an expired vehicle registration. Diane Allan, who is representing herself in the ongoing lawsuit, claims she is not under the jurisdiction of Farmington City, Davis County, the State of Utah, or the United States.

As such, Diane Allan’s lawsuit claims the traffic stop infringed on constitutional rights and protections granted by the United States Constitution. Her lawsuit requests emergency preliminary injunctive relief, declaratory judgment, and damages.

Her lawsuit is included in its entirety below: