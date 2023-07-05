SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The mosquito population in Salt Lake City has reached a five-year high this year due to a record water year and abundant moisture during the spring season. The Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District has observed a significant increase in mosquito numbers compared to the past five years.

According to Michele Rehbein, Ph.D., Education Specialist for the SLC Mosquito Abatement District, the increased rainfall and snowmelt have created favorable breeding conditions for mosquitoes. The district’s data reveals that the number of mosquitoes trapped each night per trap in the region has doubled compared to the previous five-year average, with approximately 3,000 mosquitoes per trap.

The Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District has employed various methods to combat and reduce mosquito populations. Michele Rehbein, Ph.D., explains that the district utilizes a bike team to treat catch basins, a specialized team to monitor specific mosquito species and a mosquito fish program to stock residents’ ornamental ponds. Additionally, the district employs a drone team, ATVs, and industrial teams for addressing mosquito issues in rural areas. All these teams have been diligently working to control the mosquito numbers and protect the community.

While the abatement district actively addresses the mosquito problem, residents can also play a crucial role in preventing the population from growing. Michele Rehbein advises residents to empty out any stagnant water that could serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, particularly after rainfall or thunderstorm events. Mosquitoes have a short life cycle of about five to seven days, so eliminating standing water is crucial to prevent their proliferation.

When venturing outdoors, individuals should also take precautions to safeguard themselves from mosquito bites. Michele Rehbein suggests covering exposed skin and wearing loose-fitting clothing, long-sleeve shirts, pants, and hats. Using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved insect repellents is essential, with products containing DEET and other chemicals proving effective against mosquitoes. However, it’s unnecessary to purchase repellents with 100% DEET. According to Greg White, Ph.D., Assistant Director for the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, repellents with 30% or less DEET provide ample protection without causing skin irritation.

Mosquito season typically lasts until October, depending on weather conditions. Additionally, the Salt Lake City Abatement District has recently initiated testing for the presence of West Nile virus, a recurring concern every year. Thus far, no mosquitoes carrying the virus have been detected, but ongoing monitoring and preventive measures remain essential.