MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Morgan Co. Fire and EMS crews responded to a structure fire off Highway 66 Friday, Feb. 17.

Fire officials say crews spent around seven hours on scene of the fire, which took place in a vacant home.

Units from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District also assisted in the incident.

Morgan Co. Fire says, “Thankfully, there were some sweet farm dogs on scene to keep the firefighters company.”

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is available at this time.