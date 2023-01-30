SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map, the outage is due to damaged equipment. Crews are working on making restoration efforts and plan for power to be fully restored to Salt Lake City by 11 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power will reportedly work to first restore power to the greatest number of people as quickly as possible before restoring power to substations that can convert high-voltage power to levels people can safely use at home.

Once power is restored to the greater majority, crews can begin working on concentrated areas, bringing power to individual homes and businesses, as needed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is important to stay prepared for a power outage, especially in moments of extreme below-freezing temperatures. Rocky Mountain Power’s website contains a list of supplies they suggest to keep in an emergency supply kit to stay safe during an outage or an emergency:

Blankets

Flashlights with extra batteries

Sleeping bags

A change of clothes

First-aid Kit

Two- to three-week supply of shelf-stable food

One gallon of water per person/pet per day

Cash

Toiletries

Solar phone chargers

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

To learn more about how you can prepare for a power outage, visit Rocky Mountain Power’s website.