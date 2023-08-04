EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — More than 17,000 residents in and around Eagle Mountain may be stuck without power for the rest of the day.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, this is due to a damaged power line. It was first reported around 1:06 p.m. and may take an entire day to fix.

The reported recovery time is set for 3 a.m. on August 5 for most of the area. In Eagle Mountain, and surrounding areas, such as Cedar Pass Ranch and near Silver Lake, there are 17,525 reports of power outages.

Residents in Eagle Mountain can return to their regular schedules, as all power has been restored as of 3:22 p.m., According to Rocky Mountain Power.

This story is a developing story, ABC4 will update it as more information becomes available.