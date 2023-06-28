SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — 9000 South between West Jordan and Sandy will be under construction beginning in early July for a project that would see two new lanes added among other road improvements.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said the construction will span from Redwood Road in West Jordan and go to 700 West in Sandy. Construction is set to begin after the Fourth of July and is scheduled for completion in May 2025.

UDOT’s project area for 9000 South. The project will widen the road and a various improvements. (Google Earth)

Once completed, 9000 South will have two new lanes, one going eastbound and one going westbound, to help facilitate traffic in the area. UDOT traffic engineers say nearly 50,000 cars travel along 9000 South every day, making the road an “essential east-west route” that commuters rely on daily.

The project is also set to add bicycle lanes and a continuous sidewalk to help facilitate pedestrians and cyclists who use 9000 South. Other planned construction projects for the street include replacing the Jordan River bridge and repaving the road between 700 West and State Street.

The planned 9000 South construction will also reportedly improve left turn lanes from southbound 700 West onto eastbound 9000 South and will include repaving the road from 700 West to State Street.

“We’re working to help traffic flow more smoothly, reduce delays, and improve safety for everyone who uses this road,” said UDOT project manager Rebecka Stromness.

During the construction, UDOT said commuters can expect there to be shifting, narrowed lanes as well as night and weekend lane closures. Nearby residents and businesses are warned they may notice additional noise, dust and vibrations during the construction.

UDOT said its crews will “strive to minimize the impacts to utility services and impacts to existing homes and businesses” during the project.

Residents interested in learning more about the project, timeline, and impacts are invited to a public open house that will be held at Riverside Elementary School (8737 South 1220 West, West Jordan) beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

More information about the project can also be found on the UDOT website.