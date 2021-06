A moose in the wild

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police officers are advising residents of Cache County to be on the watch for loose moose, Sunday.

On June 13, emergency dispatchers state that a young moose wandering about the Hyrum area.

According to officials, the Department of Wildlife Resources are aware are working on getting the “Bullwinkle” safely back to the mountains.

