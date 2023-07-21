SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Commuters through Salt Lake City on Monday can expect to hit some snags and potentially lengthy road closures on Monday, July 24, as the city celebrates Pioneer Day.

Salt Lake City Police Department said road closures will be in place for the Deseret News Marathon as well as the Days of ’47 Parade. Officers will be placed throughout the course and parade route to help ensure everyone participating in the events are safe.

Parts of each route require 100% closure, according to Salt Lake City Police, which could be in place for several hours. Commuters should be aware of the route maps for both the parade and the marathon and plan their travel around the routes as necessary.

“Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area as there will be a significant increase in vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic,” warned SLCPD.

The parade route for the Days of ’47 Parade in 2023 (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

The Days of ’47 Parade will begin at the intersection of South Temple and State Street, with floats starting the route at about 9 a.m. The parade will turn south onto 200 East then turn east onto 800 South, ending its route at the intersection of 800 South and 600 East.

The intersections along the parade route will be closed to through traffic during the parade.

The Deseret News Marathon will impact roads from Emigration Canyon to 200 East starting at 5 a.m. on Monday. The full marathon route stretches through Emigration Canyon along Wasatch Drive and Foothill Drive before merging onto 2100 East. The race continues onto 500 South, turns north on 1300 East, then turns west on South Temple until it connects with the parade route to finish the race.

According to the marathon’s website, the route will officially close by noon. At that point runners will be directed to finish the race on the sidewalk and clean up at the finish line will begin.

A full map of the Deseret News Marathon course, including the half-marathon, 10K, and 5K races, can be found on the marathon’s website.

Salt Lake City Police Department said it will continue to work with event organizers to lessen the impact the two events have on the community.