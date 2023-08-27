SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police and family of a missing 15-year-old are asking for help in her search.

Paightyn Jones, 15, went missing on Friday, Aug. 25, and was last seen in Salt Lake City.

Her mom, Kelli Jones, is actively searching for her.

“It’s pretty terrifying, and it’s even more terrifying because I’m in a city I don’t know either. I don’t know where to start looking. I don’t know how to help,” she said.

Kelli said that Paightyn had been in a treatment center in Utah, and they planned to transfer her to one in Reno, Nevada. Kelli came to pick her up and on Aug. 25, while Kelli was sleeping, Paightyn reportedly ran away.

“She’s in a city where she knows nobody. She doesn’t have a home. She doesn’t know where to go if she needed a safe spot. We don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know if she’s in harm,” Kelli said.

Surveillance video caught Paightyn on camera walking out of a Salt Lake City Walmart on Friday night with a man Paightyn’s mother said she did not recognize. Police said they tracked him down and that he is not a suspect.

So now, Kelli is waiting and is searching for Paightyn herself.

“She’s had a lot of struggles, but she’s a really, really sweet child. She’s, you know, one of my best friends and she means well, she’s just sick. She’s not a bad person trying to get good. She’s a sick person that needs to get well,” Kelli said.

If anyone has information on Paightyn’s location, call 911.