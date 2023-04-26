SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the temperatures warm up and the snow melts, rivers and streams across Utah are rising. With this in mind, Gov. Spencer Cox recently announced that the Utah Division of Emergency Management is partnering with a local surveillance company to monitor river flows more effectively.

LiveView Technologies, a security and surveillance company based in Utah County, is placing 15 mobile camera units at key locations in Utah to allow 24/7 monitoring of several rivers and streams. The camera systems are self-sustaining and can be placed anywhere with a cellular network, making it possible to monitor many key flooding areas across the state.

One of the mobile camera stations has already been set up near I-84, along the Weber River. The system will allow emergency management and the public to have 24-hour access to what the conditions are like along the river banks. The video feeds update every 15 minutes with a fresh 30-second video feed.

“Having this 24-hour video feed allows us to be able to watch these potential high-risk areas to see when those waters are going to start to overflow banks,” said Wade Mathews, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

He added that the video feeds are another tool in the toolbox to give local emergency management, public officials, and even the public a little bit earlier warning when flood waters might be rising.

There are five units already online and currently in operation. The company plans to deploy a total of 15 units within the next few weeks. Anyone can access the river cameras through the floods.utah.gov website. Funding for the cameras came through a fund from the legislature with the purpose of mitigating and responding to floods.

“How do you get technology deployed quickly to be able to see what you need to see without too much cost and infrastructure?” said Steve Lindsey, Chief Technology Officer for LVT. “So, our solution is already built to be a mobile platform, so it just made sense for us to partner with the state to be able to use this tech to put it where they need to.”

With this new system in place, officials hope that vital information will give the public more time to protect their property, whether it be to move furniture or electronics to a higher floor or start deploying sandbags that they have stacked up and waiting to deploy or evacuate.