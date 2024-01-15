SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City community came together to honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year, delivering a message of love and inclusion and helping to pave the way for a better tomorrow.

ABC4 teamed up with the University of Utah Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Division to broadcast the event, marching from East High School to Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus.

Courtesy of Scott Lewis / KTVX

But before the march began, the community celebrated the occasion with a number of guest speakers, encouraging one another to continue marching forward in the footsteps of Dr. King.

Step Afrika! performed at the end of the march — the first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping.

“Drawing inspiration from the rhythmic and percussive styles of historically African American fraternities and sororities, Step Afrika! infuses these traditions with traditional West and Southern African dances, creating a unique and captivating performance that will leave you breathless,” states the Step Afrika! website.

ABC4 also aired a special entitled “A Granddaughter’s Dream,” where author and activist Yolanda Renee King discussed the significance of her family’s legacy now that a new generation can fight where past generations have failed.

Yolanda Renee King, 15, is the only granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King and is the daughter of Martin Luther King III. She is the author of “We Dream a World,” which was published this week and is now available through Scholastic Books.

See interviews, footage of the event below:

Watch Yolanda Renee King’s “A Granddaughter’s Dream” below: