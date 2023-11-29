SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney congratulated Salt Lake City on Wednesday as Utah’s capital moved one step closer to hosting the 2034 Olympic games.

“It is my dear hope that we’re going to have the same kind of transformation we experienced in 2002 again in 2034,” Romney said, in a video statement.

Romney was, in a sense, the local public face of the 2002 Games, as he was tapped to be the CEO and president of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee.

He helped bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to Utah, much of which was used on infrastructure and transportation projects. The position became a launch pad for his career in public office.

In his remarks Wednesday, he congratulated Fraser Bullock, the current president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, as well as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Earlier Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee picked Salt Lake City to enter “targeted discussions” for the 2034 games, bringing the city just short of the finish line for another Winter Olympics. The final decision on which city will host the games will not come for another six months.

The 2002 Games were the last Olympic contest held in the U.S. The games generated a $40 million net surplus, the bulk of which went to the nonprofit that oversees the facilities built for the games, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Romney said he hopes that the 2034 games again allow Salt Lake City to “welcome the world, serve the world, demonstrate the great qualities of humanity, and also showcase the people of Utah.”