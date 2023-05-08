SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old boy they say is living with autism.

The boy’s name is Thresvieon Grundy, but he goes by the nickname “Bam Bam.” Police say he was last seen on Sunday, May 7 around 3 p.m. at the public library in downtown Salt Lake City.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, Grundy was last seen wearing a black PlayStation hoodie, a blue shirt, and grey shoes.

If anyone in the public should see Grundy, or has information as to his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.