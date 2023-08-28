SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Ivonne Chavez was last seen by family members at her home near the area of 500 East and Mansfield Avenue on the evening of August 27. She left her home sometime during the evening hours and family members found a note around 6:30 p.m. indicating that she was running away.

Chavez is described as 5’4″, 230 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

It is believed she will be using TRAX to travel through the Salt Lake County Area. Ivonne is considered a missing endangered juvenile due to her age.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.