TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, at 11 p.m.

Kane Aranda-Begay, 13, is believed to be heading to Tuscon, Arizona, as he had spoken to family members residing in the area, officials said. Aranda-Begay is described around 4’5” and 130 pounds.

He reportedly has greenish-brown eyes and short, black hair. The boy was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweats, black Nike shoes and carrying a black Champion backpack.

If you have any information, please contact TVPD at the non-emergency number, 801-840-4000, and reference case TY23-10249.