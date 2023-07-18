SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 17-year-old has been arrested, suspected of stabbing and killing a 28-year-old man in April.

Police say the teenager and the victim, identified as Oscar Vera, were part of a large fight just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. The fight took place as people were leaving a nightclub in the area of 30 East and Exchange Place in Salt Lake City. Investigators believe the teen stabbed Vera during the fight, killing him.

When officers arrived on scene, a large crowd was reportedly leaving the area and first responders found Vera lying on the ground with critical injuries. Lifesaving efforts were provided to Vera and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Vera died due to his injuries a few days later.

Salt Lake City Police said the 17-year-old is currently being held in the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on an unrelated case. A murder charge has been added in relation to the stabbing.

The identity of the 17-year-old suspect has not been released, due to their age.

Through investigation, officers also arrested Magaly De Jesus Bravo, 18, after police say she purposefully provided false statements to police. According to detectives, Bravo was identified as a witness to the stabbing and attempted to hamper or obstruct the investigation.