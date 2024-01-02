MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Minnesota’s David Holt is running out of time.

Diagnosed with bile duct cancer back in 2022, Holt has undergone multiple treatments including multiple surgeries, chemo, and radiation.

In July of 2023, he was cleared of the cancer. However, in September while working in Rochester, Minnesota he found himself in excruciating pain and called 911 later discovering his cancer had returned in the same area.

“In layman’s terms, it’s bile duct cancer,” says Holt’s close friend, Heather Tlougan. “So it’s very rare. It’s as rare as pancreas cancer. It’s stage four.”

Turning to his treatments again, Holt traveled to a clinic in Idaho but was later life-flighted to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after he got sick with COVID-19.

Due to the extensiveness of his cancer, his sickness, and additional problems that continue to appear, doctors say Holt doesn’t have long.

“Here at the hospital, they can’t do the procedure that we need because of his anatomy … The fluid in his abdominal cavity is blocking off his stomach,” Tlougan said. “So it can’t it can’t let any of the contents in the stomach go into his intestines.”

His final wish is to return home but due to the heavy expenses to make that happen, his family and friends are struggling to make that wish come true.

“We are trying to get home and we’re fighting insurance to airlift him home. He needs a medical flight. It’s over $50,000 upfront for us to do that,” says Tlougan. “We’re just hoping that we can get home because he’s a veteran and he wants to die on Minnesota soil.”

Desperate to get him home, both family and friends have turned to both their Utah and Minnesota communities to raise the funds needed to fly him home.

“He wants to see his family. He has a daughter and grandson and brothers that really want to say their last goodbyes to him.”

Tlougan say’s it’s been a back-and-forth game with insurance companies and with no other options left and a clock ticking down, they’re doing everything they can to get this veteran to his final resting place.

“Last week he was approved and then denied and then approved and then denied. So that roller coaster of emotions is really taking a toll on him and myself and his family at home that needs him.”

If you or someone you know is interested in donating to their cause, you can find their GoFundMe page by clicking here.