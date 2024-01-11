MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Midway Ice Castles are finally opening on Monday despite the slow start to winter.

The ice castles, which have become a Utah winter staple since its start in 2011, are still under construction, with employees “working around the clock” to get it ready for its opening day, according to a press release.

Early in November, creators were hoping the ice castles could open around Christmas time, however, the dry December changed those plans.

“Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, we’re thankful that it does come eventually.”

Photo courtesy of Ice Castles

Guests who are familiar with the ice structures can expect a few additions this year, such as new lighting features, igloos and a horse-drawn wagon. There will also be a soda and hot cocoa bar.

The winter attraction is located at Soldier Hollow and usually is open into February. Tickets are for 30-minute time slots and cost $19 on a weekday and $25 on a weekend for an adult ticket. The opening day will cost the same as a weekend ticket.

The Ice Castles began in Utah with a father creating a winter wonderland for his kids and has since expanded into a national attraction located in Utah, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Minnesota.