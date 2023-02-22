MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – While Utah might not be done with the winter weather, as the “storm of the season” continues to bring impacts, one of Utah’s winter attractions is ready to close up shop for the season.

The Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow in Midway will close for the season on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This year, the famous ice castles had their earliest opening ever, opening for the first time before Christmas on Dec. 21. The Midway Ice Castles were able to open early because of the cold and snowy start to winter that piled the snow early.

The early opening and the continued snowfall throughout the winter have allowed the Midway Ice Castles to remain open for nearly 10 weeks, as opposed to its typical 4-6 weeks. During that time, Midway Ice Castles reported over 100,000 visitors.

The long opening is a stark contrast to last year when an unusually warm winter forced the Midway Ice Castles to close earlier than expected.

In the 2021/22 winter season, the Ice Castles officially opened in mid-January, only to close a couple of weeks later at the start of February.

It’s not too late to enjoy the famous Midway Ice Castles one last time for the 2023 winter season. For more information or tickets before they close, visit the Ice Castles’ website.