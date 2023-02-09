MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A Midvale woman allegedly rammed into three police cars as she attempted to flee from the police for the second time in a week.

Madison Muse, 27, was charged in the Third District Court in Salt Lake City with three counts of assault on peace officer/military with use of a dangerous weapon, failure to remain at scene of accident – damage only and reckless driving.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Muse reportedly fled from police when they tried to pull her over. On Thursday, she allegedly fled from the police again, but this time she rammed into several police vehicles.

“[Muse] did operate a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for safety of persons or property,” the affidavit stated. “[Muse] committed three or more traffic violations […] in a series of acts occurring within a single continues period of driving covering three miles or less in total distance.”

According to the probable cause document, a warrant for Muse’s arrest was issued Thursday, Feb. 3., the day after the first incident. Later that day, SLC Unified Police located Muse.

A UPD officer spotted Muse’s white Mercedez Benz at a Maverik parking lot near 7200 S. in Salt Lake City. He then followed Muse, who was driving the SUV, into a neighborhood near Colorado Drive and Cottonwood Street in Midvale.

When UPD officers tried to pull her over, Muse allegedly put her SUV in reverse, drove toward the police vehicles in her way, and hit one of the officer’s cars. The report said the officer had to jump out of the way of Muse.

In another alleged attempt to flee, Muse turned her lights out and drove toward Arizona Drive, where she hit an unoccupied parked vehicle on the street.

Then, Muse allegedly hit another officer’s car, who was attempting to stop her. And when she allegedly tried to flee from the officer whose car she just hit, she rammed right into another officer’s car. At that point, Muse’s SUV allegedly stopped working, and UPD police were able to take her into custody.

According to police records, the State requested that Muse be held without bail because there was “convincing evidence that the defendant would constitute a substantial danger to any other individual or to the community,” and that Muse “is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.”