MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A teenage woman has been hospitalized after she was reportedly struck by TRAX train in Midvale early Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, however, UTA Police Department Lt. Chris Bitton told ABC4 the crash happened around 8 a.m. at the Bingham Junction TRAX station near 7387 South Bingham Junction Boulevard.

The 18-year-old teen was reportedly distracted with headphones on while she was crossing the railway. Witnesses told police the woman walked right in front of the train as it went by and was pinned beneath the train. She was reportedly not texting or reading when she was struck.

Miraculously, the woman survived the collision, according to Britton. Fire department personnel and first responders were able to use airbags to clear enough space to extricate the woman from the train.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said the teen is said to be in critical condition with serious injuries, however, she has been able to respond to questions. She was talking before being taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray for treatment.

Arky confirmed all safety equipment including lights and bells were working at the time. The woman’s identity has not been publicly disclosed.

“It’s very important to pay attention around train crossings,” said Bitton. “Particularly when somebody is stopping for the train, and you’re distracted with your cell phone or your earpods, please stop and check both ways as you do when you’re walking across the road. Just be mindful when you’re around trains to pay attention.”

UTA announced the suspension and delays of the Red Line TRAX shortly after the incident. A bus bridge was implemented between the Historic Gardner station and Fashion Place for about an hour.

In the latest update from UTA just before 10:30 a.m., riders are advised they may still 10 to 15-minute delays on the Red Line TRAX going northbound from Courthouse to Fort Douglas.

The case is still under investigation, according to Arky.