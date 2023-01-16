MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — Unified Police Department officials say no injuries were reported this evening after a truck drove through the front doors of a community donation center in Midvale.

Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 News that a driver was headed southbound on State St. when, for unknown reasons, he took a hard right, ramming into the donation center. Cutler said the driver showed no signs of impairment, and it is unknown what charges the driver could face, if any.

The situation remains under investigation, according to Cutler. No further information has been released as of Monday evening.

The crash comes hours after an unrelated situation in Tooele this morning in which a driver crashed into a building there, killing one and critically injuring another. That incident too, remains under investigation.