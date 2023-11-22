This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.



SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Associated Press reported Wednesday that incumbent Erin Mendenhall has won her reelection bid for mayor of Salt Lake City, beating a challenge from former Mayor Rocky Anderson in the city’s first ranked-choice election.



The news agency reported that Mendenhall’s campaign said Anderson called the mayor to concede Wednesday afternoon.

This comes roughly a day after Mendenhall gained a sizable lead in the race, amassing 58% of the vote. Anderson, on the other hand, garnered 34%, trailing by more than 10,000 votes as of Wednesday evening.



The third candidate in the race, activity Michael Valentine, garnered 7% of the vote.



This year’s elections were the first in which Salt Lake County used ranked choice voting. Had Mendenhall not had a lead over 50% initially, the ranked-choice tabulation would have kicked in, with the last-place candidate being eliminated.



For those who voted for the eliminated candidate, their second-choice votes on those ballots would then have been distributed to the remaining candidates.