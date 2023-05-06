TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Police say two men were arrested after reportedly breaking into a residence in Taylorsville using guns, according to Taylorsville Police Department.

Police say they received several calls of gunshots and glass breaking followed by two men entering a residence. When authorities arrived both suspects were still on the property, however, one fled the scene and was caught with K-9 assistance. The other was arrested immediately on the property.

Police say two guns were located with a lot of evidence and property damage. There were no injuries as no one was home at the time of the break-in.

The suspects’ names have not yet been released, however, police say one was in his 30s and the other in his 50s. They are both in custody at this time.