The “Out of the Blue” whale sculpture in the 9th and 9th neighborhood. (Scott Lewis/KTVX)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall made an offering to the 9th and 9th Whale on Tuesday in hopes of securing a 1st-round pick for the Utah Jazz in the NBA draft.

“Take note, @9thand9thwhale, of our offering on this day of drafts. We ask for your help in our pursuit of a @utahjazz No. 1 draft pick!” her tweet read.

Courtesy of Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Courtesy of Mayor Erin Mendenhall

While we may not have gotten a 1st round pick (Utah Jazz ended up receiving the 9th pick in the draft), many still believe the Whale is quite special.

“All Hail the Whale” became the catchphrase of the Salt Lake City cult icon. In the year since the whale was put into place, it has taken on a life of its own.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The whale statue at 900 S and 1100 E, in the area commonly known as “9th and 9th,” gained a cult following after being put in place in April 2022.

Utah had experienced a less-than-exciting winter in the 2021-22 season, but after the whale was erected, we had the best winter we’ve had in 40 years.

One Reddit user has even created a chart demonstrating Utah’s precipitation levels B.W. (Before Whale) and A.W. (After Whale).

The Whale’s artist, Stephen Kesler, took inspiration from the 9th and 9th community in the creation of the cult icon. Kesler reportedly received over 100 responses.

“9th and 9th is unexpected and out of the blue,” explained Kesler when the sculpture was announced. “A community where people from all backgrounds, beliefs and ideas migrate and feel a sense of belonging. A community that bursts through expectations; commanding respect for nature, others’ ideas and identities.”

Salt Lake Arts says the Whale is a symbol of community, resilience, and harmony.

All Hail the Whale.