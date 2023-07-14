SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is facing extreme heat this weekend, and Mayor Erin Mendenhall wants people to stay healthy and safe.

On her Twitter, she encouraged people to check on their neighbors, the elderly, and those experiencing homelessness.

As temperatures rise, she gave several ways the community can help those who may be more vulnerable, including donating or passing out water bottles, hats, and fans. Additionally, she said to learn how to recognize signs of heat illness and call 911 if someone is thought to be experiencing heat stroke.

To help combat this, the Salvation Army has set up several cooling centers across Salt Lake City.

Capt. James Combs, of the Salvation Army, said they serve the Wasatch Front, as well as St. George and Ogden. They are prepared to give out cold water and be a cool place for people to stay.

End Homelessness in Utah lists several additional cooling centers in the area for people to cool off in the extreme summer heat. Each of these locations has water and air conditioning.

Resource centers

Weigand Center

VBF Storefront

Recreation centers

Northwest Community Center

Fairmont Aquatic Center

Salt Lake City Sports Complex

Taylorsville Recreation Center

Senior centers

Friendly Neighborhood Senior Center

Rivers Bend Senior Center

Sunday Anderson Westside Senior Center

Tenth East Senior Center

Libraries