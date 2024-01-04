OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities in northern Utah say the massive fire that destroyed an unoccupied multi-million dollar home in Orem last week was intentionally set.

At a news conference Wednesday, Orem Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Hirst said evidence found at the scene over the last several days led investigators to believe the “fire was intentionally started and its rapid progression on the structure was aided.”

No specifics were given as to what evidence investigators found at the home, located near 1600 North and 400 East. The home, which burned in a massive blaze on Dec. 26, was under construction and listed on Zillow for nearly $4 million.

Pictures from the scene of an Orem house fire, Dec. 26, 2023. (Courtesy of Brad Simmons)

Lt. Jeremy Jamison, with Orem police, told reporters at the news conference that there is currently no suspect in the case. He stressed that the department is asking the public for help, adding that anyone with information is asked to call a dedicated line at 801-229-7579.

According to Hirst, the home was a total loss, and the insurance company is making plans to demolish it. He added that the insurance company, which is working with the homeowner, will also determine the home’s final value.



