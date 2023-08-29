SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two suspects have been identified after a serious Salt Lake City crash injured four people on Friday, including a state trooper from Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Trooper Matthew McRae was in the backseat of a Kia with another passenger while on vacation in Salt Lake City, according to a GoFundMe set up for his medical expenses. McRae suffered critical injuries when the Kia was suddenly struck by a Mini Cooper around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Liam Kavanagh, 19, was allegedly drunk while behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper. Police say Kavanagh was driving at a “high rate of speed,” when he ran a red light at the intersection of 600 South and 700 East, allegedly causing the collision.

McRae was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for his injuries. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, McRae remains in the ICU at the hospital as of Monday morning.

“Although he is in critical condition, his health is slowly improving and we eagerly await his return to Massachusetts,” said the State Police Association. “All of his immediate family are with him for the time being…”

The McRae family said they were grateful for the outpouring of love and support for McRae. Within 24 hours of establishing the GoFundMe, the $60,000 goal was met. As of Tuesday morning, the McRae family has raised over $95,000 to cover medical transport back to Boston and continue funding his medical expenses.

In addition to McRae, police say the ride-share driver of the Kia, as well as another passenger in the backseat, were also injured by the crash.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital but has since been released. The second passenger suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Their identities, including names and ages, have not been released.

Kavanagh reportedly also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the collision.

When police arrived, Kavanagh reportedly admitted to having “several shots” earlier in the night and reportedly showed signs of impairment. Kavanagh’s passenger, Nicholas Kalberer, 19, also allegedly drank earlier in the night and attempted to pose as an uninvolved witness to the crash.

Both Kavanagh and Kalberer were taken into custody following the crash. Kavanagh is facing a third-degree felony charge of DUI, a misdemeanor for drinking underage, and an infraction for running a red light. Kalberer is facing misdemeanors for failure to disclose identity, obstructing justice, and drinking underage.

Both men have since been released from the Salt Lake County Jail.