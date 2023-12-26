Support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SPANISH FORK (ABC4) — A Mapleton man accused of stabbing his father two days before Christmas has been arrested and was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Jay T. Hoskins, 30, of Mapleton, is accused of stabbing his father, Terry Hoskins, 64, multiple times, leaving Terry in critical condition, according to Spanish Fork Police.

Terry’s wife, also Jay’s mother, witnessed the attack. Jay Hoskins allegedly fled the scene with the knife. He faces a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the probable cause statement from his arrest.

Utah Highway Patrol officers were alerted to be on the lookout for Jay Hoskins, and he was located on Interstate 15 while police were readying a warrant to ping his phone.

Terry Hoskins and his wife gave only one description of the knife used in the stabbing — it had a black handle. A search of Jay Hoskins’ vehicle reportedly turned up two knives — one black-handled switchblade, and a second with “its blade exposed” that “appeared to have blood on it.”

Officers also found a trail of blood covering multiple driveways near Terry Hoskins’ property.

Father’s version

Terry Hoskins and his wife explained to police that their son suffered from mental illness, and they had been planning to move him into their home. They told investigators that Jay Hoskins had not been taking his medication.

Terry Hoskins told police he had asked Jay Hoskins to leave because of his mental state, with Jay talking about how the CIA was after him. While Terry Hoskins said he thought his son had gotten into a car to leave, Terry later heard banging in his garage. Terry Hoskins said he grabbed a broomstick for protection. As Jay approached, he allegedly brandished the knife, causing Terry Hoskins to strike out with the broomstick, Terry told police. A struggle began on the ground, with Jay Hoskins allegedly stabbing his father.

Son’s version

The probable cause document further states Jay Hoskins left a voicemail on a friend’s phone, in which he claimed he was in trouble, stating “…it’s really bad actually, it’s criminal bad.” In the voicemail, Jay Hoskins allegedly stated his father had put him in a CIA program where he had been tortured for over a year. Jay Hoskins claimed Terry Hoskins had attacked him with a Swiffer, and Jay Hoskins has reportedly retaliated, stating, “I stabbed him in the eye.”

Jay Hoskins was detained by Utah Highway Patrol before the friend could reach back out. After his arrest, Jay Hoskins refused to speak without a lawyer present, and he stated he felt it was unfair to be in jail since he had been attacked first.

Jay Hoskins was charged with assault in Springville City earlier this year in an unrelated case. As part of that, he was required to enter a six-month diversion agreement including six months of mental health treatment.