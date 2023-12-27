SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities say a man was found dead Wednesday night on a community college campus in Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, with Utah Highway Patrol, said a man’s body was found around 4:45 p.m. on the west steps of Salt Lake Community College’s South City campus.

There was no sign of foul play, Roden said, adding that the incident is under investigation.



No information was given as to what might have caused the man’s death. The man’s identity also remains unknown.

The South City campus is located on 1575 State Street in Salt Lake City.