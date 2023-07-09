OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A man who reportedly beat his stepfather to death in 2013 is now facing charges for an alleged assault of a woman near 177 E 1100 South, according to the Orem Police Department.

Strider Logan Diem, 43, was arrested on the offense of aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony.

On Saturday, July 8, Orem PD responded to a call from someone who reported “screaming and crying from a female nearby,” according to court documents.

Officers found the victim, who was reportedly standing outside with visible injuries to her arms and legs, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers reported the victim being emotionally upset, showing signs of extreme pain. They called EMS to evaluate the victim, according to court documents.

While officers spoke with the victim, she confirmed she had been assaulted by Diem, according to the affidavit.

The victim told Orem PD that Diem pushed her down a cement stairwell twice, causing injuries to her arms, legs, and right ankle. The fall reportedly made her lose consciousness, and she woke up to Diem standing over her, according to court documents.

The victim told officers the assault was “completely random,” and that she does not know Diem that well.

The victim also told officers she and Diem had been drinking before the assault.

Diem reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle before officers arrived. Officers attempted to contact him at that time, but unsuccessfully, according to court documents.

The victim was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital by the Orem Fire Department to be treated for her injuries. Medical staff there confirmed she had substantial injuries consistent with someone falling hard, and likely was suffering a broken ankle, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers located Diem and he was reportedly booked into the Utah County Jail, held without bail due to his violent history, according to court documents.