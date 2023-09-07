SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing several felony charges after he held an individual against her will, threatened her with a gun, and raped her, according to the Salt Lake County Police Department.

Stacy Lane Mitchell, 49, was arrested for the offenses of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; object rape, a first-degree felony; unlawful possession of another’s ID, a third-degree felony; and false personal information to a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.

In late August, a victim reported to SLCPD that she was raped by Mitchell and held in his tent against her will for about one week, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly told officers that if she tried to leave, Mitchell would threaten her with a gun.

Officers eventually located Mitchell, however he told officers his name was James Mitchell, which was discovered to be false when he was fingerprinted, according to court documents. James is reportedly Stacy Mitchell’s brother.

Because of the two names, there are two different court documents. In looking at these documents, ABC4 found some discrepancies.

In the police report under the name Stacy, officers state that the incident occurred approximately between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. The victim reported to officers that she was sexually assaulted by Mitchell and held in his tent against her will for about one week, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly told officers that if she tried to leave, Mitchell would threaten her with a gun, telling her that he had murdered and kidnapped others.

The victim told officers that she was made to disguise herself when Mitchell took her outside of the tent, and that during the week, Mitchell raped her multiple times, according to court documents.

The victim was eventually found by a friend and went to the hospital for an exam, according to court documents.

Officers reportedly located a man matching the description given to them by the witness, including a tattoo with the word “crazy” on his upper left arm.

Officers reportedly located a firearm in Mitchell’s backpack, matching the description given by the victim. Officers also located a glass pipe, as well as several credit cards and identification cards belonging to other people, according to court documents.

In court documents under the false name James, the victim told police she was invited into Mitchell’s tent to avoid a person who was stalking her. The victim stated that after a few days, Mitchell told her she could not leave and threatened to kill her and her family if she attempted to get away, according to court documents.

The victim told officers that one of Mitchell’s friends showed her a gun and would watch the tent while Mitchell was away, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly told officers that she tried to run away at one point, but Mitchell’s friend caught her and forced her back into the tent.

The victim stated she was kept in the tent against her will, where she was raped, according to court documents.

Mitchell was reportedly located in the area the victim described to officers. Mitchell told officers that he had not had sexual intercourse with anybody during that week — only his girlfriend two weeks ago, according to court documents. When officers asked Mitchell who had been in his tent in the last week, he reportedly listed several people but did not mention the victim.

Mitchell reportedly later remembered the victim had been in his tent on several occasions. He also reportedly remembered that “he had sexual intercourse with the victim two weeks ago and possibly again a few days later.”

Mitchell was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.