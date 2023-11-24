This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A man was hospitalized Friday night after being stabbed multiple times in Lehi.

The Lehi Police Department said officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to the home, which appeared to be along 1200 East, as there was a large police presence.

Emergency crews brought the man to a nearby hospital. His condition was not listed.

Investigators say they found a woman in the home with a large amount of blood on herself and her clothing.

After first-responders checked the woman for wounds, police brought her to the Lehi Police Department to talk with investigators.

No other details were immediately released. The stabbing remains under investigation.