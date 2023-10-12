OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — One person is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a 58-year-old man several times Thursday in Ogden.

Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department said the stabbing happened around 1 p.m. near a homeless shelter on the 200 block of West 33rd Street.

Multiple 911 callers alerted officials to the stabbing, and emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the stabbing, which remains under investigation.

Ogden is located roughly 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.