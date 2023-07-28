SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police responded to a man with a gunshot wound on Friday, July 28.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of someone shot near 250 North and the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and immediately started providing aid. Paramedics reportedly took the man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“Detectives are working to sort out the circumstances surrounding the shooting, to include speaking with the victim,” SLCPD stated.

No further information regarding the victim or suspects is available at this time.