If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988. National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah: namiut.org

ROY, Utah (ABC4) — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by police during a standoff in Roy on Friday, July 7, according to Roy City Police.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex on the block of 1800 West 4600 South.

Police say a 39-year-old man with a firearm was threatening suicide, and that he was presenting “a significant threat” to the public and officers on scene.

Officers evacuated the building and nearby areas of the complex due to the danger, a release states. Police reportedly tried negotiating with the man for around three hours.

During the negotiations, the man reportedly “presented a firearm in a threatening manner” and two officers at the scene fired shots, resulting in the man’s death.

The Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol was brought forth and the investigation was turned over to the Weber Co. Attorney’s Office, the release states.