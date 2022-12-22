WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team led by the U.S. Marshals Service reportedly went to a house near the 4000 block of 4100 South around 7:30 p.m. to locate a fugitive. The 29-year-old man was wanted for firearm and drug offenses in Millard and Salt Lake Counties, according to Nick Chournos, the Warrants and Strike Team Supervisor.

The Strike Team approached the residence and encountered at least four occupants who complied with law enforcement and exited the house. After confirming the fugitive is in the residence, Chournos said the team made entry and found him hiding in a closet behind a locked bedroom door.

The man did not comply with the Strike Team’s orders to surrender and ultimately brandished a firearm, prompting multiple members of the team to shoot him. A medic began lifesaving measures on the man, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Chournos said the West Valley City Police Department’s Critical Incident Protocol Team was notified of the shooting and took over the investigation.

The man’s identity will not be released as police seek to notify his family members.

No further information is available at the moment.