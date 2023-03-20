TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man shot by police last week is now facing felony charges after allegedly threatening officers with a large bowie knife.

Alex Stewart Boren, 34, was arrested on Monday, March 20, on five counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

Officials say Boren suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, alcohol abuse and schizophrenia.

According to the affidavit, Taylorsville police were dispatched to a residence on Friday, March 17, where Boren had reportedly slit his wrists and neck open as well as damaged property worth up to $5,000.

“The original call that came in for the officers was that there was a male that was inside a home having some type of a mental episode and who was also suicidal,” said Lieutenant Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department.

Officers reportedly found Boren lying in a bedroom closet under a bedding sheet. He allegedly did not respond to officers’ commands. The affidavit states that an officer lifted the bedding off Boren with a broomstick, and that was when he sprung up, grabbed a large “fix blade bowie knife” and advanced toward the officers.

At this point, police fired a shot at Boren, according to the probable cause document. Officers then reportedly ordered Boren to drop the knife, but he sat up with the knife and advanced again, leading police to fire more shots at him. Boren allegedly dropped to the ground and threw the knife at an officer, but he missed.

Before firing shots, police reportedly first used a taser and 40mm rounds as “less-lethal” forms to restrain Boren, but they were ultimately not effective.

Police say officers trained in dealing with mental health episodes were on the scene. However, they say these kinds of situations are dynamic and hard to predict.

“A lot of times, people in crisis are unpredictable, and that’s why we have less lethal options that can hopefully help with that sort of thing, but they’re unpredictable,” said Chesire. “That’s the hard part about it. None of them are the same.”

If you or a loved one is in a mental health crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988, or if you are located in Salt Lake County, you can call the crisis line at (801) 587-3000.