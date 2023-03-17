OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A man shot and killed on March 14, was identified Friday by Ogden Police Department as Ogen resident, Robert Bien.

According to the police report, on March 14th at the 2900th block and Childs Ave, gunshots were heard by local citizens. When the officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

They said that while life-saving measures were attempted, the victim was pronounced dead. It is currently under investigation by the detective bureau.

Lieutenant John Cox of the Ogden Police Department asked that if anyone witnessed it, or has video footage, including security camera footage, to please contact the investigation bureau at (801)-629-8228.