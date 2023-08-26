MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting at the Murray SWAT team, according to the Murray Police Department.

Taylor Richards, 40, was arrested on Aug. 26 on five counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The Murray Police Department was dispatched on a report that a man, identified as Richards, had pointed a rifle out of a window at someone’s chest, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers arrived at the scene they reportedly found that to be true, and were also informed that Richards had been in contact with a female victim who had an active protective order as a protected party, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers said they received a description that Richards had left a voicemail on the protected party’s phone that sounded like a gunshot.

Officers approached the motor home Richards was in and started to make call-outs for him to exit the home. Richards then shot a round off outside of the home, which was “very loud and was distinctly a gunshot,” according to the probable cause statement.

The Murray SWAT team then arrived with four police officers, and Richards fired another gunshot that landed six feet in front of the SWAT team’s vehicle, according to Murray Police.

As officers were negotiating with Richards, they reported he admitted to using halogenic mushrooms and Ketamine and had been drinking alcohol.

Richards surrendered after “less than lethal products were introduced into his vehicle,” according to the probable cause statement.

Richards has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.