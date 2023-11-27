SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was hospitalized with serious wounds Monday after a pickup truck slammed into a Wasatch Front townhouse, pinning him against a wall in his own living room.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department said the driver of the truck experienced a medical condition Monday morning that caused him to lose consciousness behind the wheel.

His truck drifted off road near Proctor Lane and 100 South in Pleasant Grove before careening into a vehicle and crashing to the townhouse.

“It appears to be a freak accident caused by the sudden onset of an unknown medical condition,” police wrote, in a statement on social media.

(Courtesy of Pleasant Grove Police Department)

The man inside the townhouse was sitting on his couch when the truck smashed through the wall. Emergency crews needed to extricate him as he was pinned between the truck and an interior wall.

A medical helicopter flew the man, described as being in his early 20s, to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center. He suffered broken bones and internal bleeding, police said.

The man underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck was also hurt. An ambulance brought him to Timpanogos Hospital, where he was treated for minor wounds



Responding firefighters found the truck running inside the townhouse, with its tires still spinning. Plumes of dark smoke rose into the complex.



Battalion Chief Jake Larsen, with the Pleasant Grove Fire Department, described the scene as chaotic.



“I came around the corner and saw the smoke,” he said. “People were all over the place.”

There was no evidence to suggest the driver was under the influence or drugs or alcohol, police said.



Three of the townhouse units are being assessed to make sure they are safe.

Pleasant Grove is located roughly 35 miles south of Salt Lake City.