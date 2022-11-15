WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he brandished a firearm at an undercover officer with the Granite School District Police Department (GSDPD) on Monday in the area of 5600 West 4100 South in West Valley City.

Following the incident, the suspect, Taylor Bradley is facing one Third Degree Felony count of Aggravated Assault and one Class A Misdemeanor count of Threat/Use of a Dangerous Weapon in a Fight.

GSDPD says that both Bradley and the officer involved, Sergeant Deherrera, were traveling northbound on 5600 West shortly before noon when Sergeant Deherrera signaled a lane change, crossing from lane 1 to lane 2 to turn eastbound on 4100 South in his unmarked patrol vehicle.

According to the agency, “Bradley became upset with Deherrera and began tailgating and following Deherrera at a close proximity with his vehicle.”

After both vehicles veered eastbound, Bradley reportedly switched lanes and paralleled Deherrera, “yelling profanities and (proceeding) to point what appeared to be a small silver firearm at Deherrera.”

Sergeant Deherrera initiated a traffic stop at 4100 South 5470 West, taking Bradley into custody. Upon a search of Bradley’s vehicle, Deherrera reportedly located the firearm in the seat cushion of the passenger’s side.

Bradley has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.